Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $121.75 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $122.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07.

