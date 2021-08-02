Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Avid Technology worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

