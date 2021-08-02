Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 296,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $5,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $6,219,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.