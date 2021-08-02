Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53.

