Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,954,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $969,000.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

