Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 5.91% of Progress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,925,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGRW opened at $9.74 on Monday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

