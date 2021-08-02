Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.72 on Monday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

