Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,983 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Mitek Systems worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 211,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $22.11 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.