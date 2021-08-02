Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 19,388 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 24,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,119,000.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

