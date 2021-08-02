Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 277,020 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.73 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

