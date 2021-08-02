Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 381,821 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of MEI Pharma worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $2.70 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

