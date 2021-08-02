Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPYU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $7,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,382,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

BPYU opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $710.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

