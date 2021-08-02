Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 232.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of CHP Merger worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in CHP Merger by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHP Merger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CHP Merger by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

