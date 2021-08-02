Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

