Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Forward Air worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.