Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LFC stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

