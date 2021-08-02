Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,821.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,580,658. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.15 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.