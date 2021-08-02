Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 194,290 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.