Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 34,211 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,211 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Enerplus worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

