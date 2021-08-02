Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,512 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.