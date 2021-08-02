Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Down 3.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 27,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 87,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

