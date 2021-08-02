Golem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.15 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Golem has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $372.97 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.