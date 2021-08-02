Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Tops $0.0019

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $516,121.69 and approximately $2,010.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 265,545,526 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

