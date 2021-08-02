Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $444.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $520,518.32 and $444.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.