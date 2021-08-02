good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Down 1%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 12,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 116,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

