Goose Finance Trading Down 3.2% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.09 million and $251,969.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

