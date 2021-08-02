Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $120.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

