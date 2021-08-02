Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.37. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.