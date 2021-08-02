Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 15,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 756,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saya Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,394,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,012,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

