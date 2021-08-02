Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.17. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 31 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $817.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $121,427,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

