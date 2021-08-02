Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,833. Graco has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its position in Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

