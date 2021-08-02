Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

GROUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

