Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Graham by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

