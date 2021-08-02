Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Graham by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Graham by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $665.10. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,868. Graham has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.