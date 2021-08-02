Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.93 million during the quarter.

GTE stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$275.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

