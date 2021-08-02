Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $2.25 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

