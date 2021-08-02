Graviton (GTON) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00013672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $19.19 million and $7,925.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviton has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

