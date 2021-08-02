Graviton Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Graviton has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $16,010.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00013488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00138927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.85 or 0.99691349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

