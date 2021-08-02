Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01. 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $717.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.12.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gravity by 45.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $10,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

