GravityCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,084.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00138124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.53 or 1.00433525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00850445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,080,127 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

