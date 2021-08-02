Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce sales of $533.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.80 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GTN opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.