Great Bear Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CVE GBR opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$851.88 million and a PE ratio of -122.21. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.12.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

