Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Up to $52.03

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.03, but opened at $54.00. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

