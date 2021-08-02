Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Kraton worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 18.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

