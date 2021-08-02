Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CoreCivic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 32.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CoreCivic by 17.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.30.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

