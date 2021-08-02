Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.03 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.76.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

