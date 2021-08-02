Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.04 Million Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

