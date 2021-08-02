Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

ALEX stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

