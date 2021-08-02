Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 404.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 256,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,387. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

