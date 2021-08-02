Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE ORA opened at $69.74 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

